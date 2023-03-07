Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

