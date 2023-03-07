Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $288,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 815,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
