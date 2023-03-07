Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $317,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

STZ stock opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

