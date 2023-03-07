Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $317,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
STZ stock opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.