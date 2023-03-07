Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.