Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 21,889,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.25.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

