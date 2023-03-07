Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

