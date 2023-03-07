Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

