Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after buying an additional 263,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,636 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

