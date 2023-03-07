Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

