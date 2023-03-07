Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.06 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

