Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

