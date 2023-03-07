Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Up 0.7 %

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

