Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,042 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 14,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,443,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,967,000 after purchasing an additional 607,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 305,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

