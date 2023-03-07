Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,560 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 459.7% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 145,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 195.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 143.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 219,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 759,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

