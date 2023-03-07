Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 214,322 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,322 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $717.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

