Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,931 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $170,453,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

