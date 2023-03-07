Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,993 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

