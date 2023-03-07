Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

MAA stock opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

