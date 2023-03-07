Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Moderna stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,142,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

