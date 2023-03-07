Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,624 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after purchasing an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.