eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.61 on Monday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

