Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,534 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

