Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

EKTAY opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

