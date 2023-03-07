Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

