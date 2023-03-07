Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

