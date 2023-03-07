Energean plc (ENOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Energean Trading Up 0.7 %
ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,242.68 ($14.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 929.50 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,622 ($19.50). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,570.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,235.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,328.54.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,580 ($19.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
