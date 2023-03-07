Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Energizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Energizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

