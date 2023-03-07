Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,773 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 3.9 %

PGTI stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

