Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

