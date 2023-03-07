Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 45,113 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

