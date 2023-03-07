Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,198,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,232 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

