Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 10,776 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Down 1.0 %

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.