Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 6,775 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

