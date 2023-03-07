Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 816 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $55,940,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 155,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

