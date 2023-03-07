Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $903,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

