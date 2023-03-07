Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $931,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

JWN stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

