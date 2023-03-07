Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $947,000 Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 396.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argo Group International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Argo Group International Profile

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.