Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $947,000 Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 396.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argo Group International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %
Argo Group International Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
