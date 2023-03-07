Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bowlero by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Bowlero by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 270,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,148 shares of company stock worth $14,053,212 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE BOWL opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOWL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.