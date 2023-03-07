Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,559 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.