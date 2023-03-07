Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.01 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

