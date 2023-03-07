Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $486.16 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

