Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 231.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 585,720 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NYSE AA opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

