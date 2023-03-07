Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

MGY stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.