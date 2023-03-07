Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $472,898.94. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,859.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

