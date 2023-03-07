Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,360 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 177.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

