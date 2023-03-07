Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 26,840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.