Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 41,498 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,498 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

