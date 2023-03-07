Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 447,644 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,644 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,223 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 363,889 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

