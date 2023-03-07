Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 505,680 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,680 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

EGHT stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

