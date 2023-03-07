Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 58,326 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Sylvamo worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

